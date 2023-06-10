Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 363,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,333,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.00% of Marathon Oil worth $171,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,472,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,585. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.