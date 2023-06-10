Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 233,700 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 265.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $117,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,362,000 after purchasing an additional 845,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.04. 2,082,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,050. The company has a market capitalization of $423.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.