Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 162,500 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of Ecolab worth $109,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.48. 1,071,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,208. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.36 and a 200 day moving average of $158.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

