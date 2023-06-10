TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.96 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.96 billion and approximately $406.61 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009758 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002809 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001043 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003010 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001372 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,120,510,567 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
