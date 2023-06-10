TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.96 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.96 billion and approximately $406.61 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003010 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,120,510,567 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

