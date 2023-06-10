Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (TPON) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 4th

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point VCT 2011 Stock Performance

TPON stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £52.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of 0.05. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 52 week low of GBX 95.50 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.50 ($1.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.28.

About Triple Point VCT 2011

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, SME lending and hydro project management sectors. The fund considers investments at startup and more mature stages. It makes investments in small and medium sized companies.

