Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (TPON) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 4th

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Stock Performance
TPON stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £52.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of 0.05. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 52 week low of GBX 95.50 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.50 ($1.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.28.
About Triple Point VCT 2011
