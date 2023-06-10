Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.10. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 294,953 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

