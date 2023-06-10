Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMCI opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,463,059.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $142,937.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,003.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,463,059.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,366,448 shares of company stock worth $35,823,226 in the last 90 days. 28.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

