Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $321,045.26 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at $72,836,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38.

Travelzoo Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 158,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,017. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.