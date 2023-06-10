Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Toyo Tire Price Performance

Shares of Toyo Tire stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53. Toyo Tire has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

About Toyo Tire

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, SUVs and pickup trucks, and trucks and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts including engine and motor mounts, suspension parts, and constant velocity universal joint boots.

