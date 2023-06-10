Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,612 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of Coastal Financial worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 15,269.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coastal Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

CCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $517.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Coastal Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

Featured Articles

