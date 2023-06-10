Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $746.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $775.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

