Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,705 shares of company stock worth $1,077,767. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackLine Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Shares of BL stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

