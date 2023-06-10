Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 155.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $129.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.