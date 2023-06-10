Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,755.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 128,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

NYSE DECK opened at $488.43 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $504.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.