Touchstar (LON:TST) Shares Down 2.2%

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.37). Approximately 2,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.40).

Touchstar Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Touchstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.