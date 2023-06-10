Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given a C$99.25 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.43.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$79.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.