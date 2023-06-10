Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion. Toro also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Toro Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $96.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CL King began coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

