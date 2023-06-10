TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Trading Up 0.1%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

