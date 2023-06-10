Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading Up 0.4%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 4,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPHE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,314,600,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

