Thunder Brawl Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $243,136.45 and $35,083.81 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0013303 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $7,725.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

