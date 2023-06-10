THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $97.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on THO. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,392,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

