The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WMB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,944,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,668. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.