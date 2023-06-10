The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,634,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

