The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $130.90 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average is $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

