The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995,803 shares during the period. Kroger makes up about 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.62% of Kroger worth $196,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. 3,792,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

