The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Nissan Motor Price Performance
NSANY opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.04.
About Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
