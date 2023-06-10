The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 335,987 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 0.9% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of The Cigna Group worth $405,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.70 and a 200-day moving average of $287.43.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

