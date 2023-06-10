The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.55

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $8.19. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 15,457 shares traded.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 111,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 201.4% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 211,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 141,002 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 564,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

