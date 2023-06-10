Tezos One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.29 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $754.22 million and $13.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003044 BTC on exchanges.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 962,278,360 coins and its circulating supply is 941,082,354 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

