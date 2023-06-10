Terra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34.92 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Terra has a total market cap of $203.83 million and approximately $34.92 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002693 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 287,333,184 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.