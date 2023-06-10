Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $567.80 million and approximately $74.20 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002795 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002992 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001357 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,516,046,733 coins and its circulating supply is 5,847,100,857,815 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.