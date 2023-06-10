Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,521 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,657,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,778,000 after buying an additional 758,620 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $21,839,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 696,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,207,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 288,109 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $7,635,000.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.94. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.