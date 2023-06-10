Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Tenaz Energy Stock Up 15.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It conducts development of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The company was founded on June 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
