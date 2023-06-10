Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 475 ($5.91) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON TM17 opened at GBX 360 ($4.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.57. The company has a market capitalization of £524.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,218.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.22).

In other news, insider Mark Crawford bought 6,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($31,117.80). 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

