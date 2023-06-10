Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.85. Tantech shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 43,259 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

