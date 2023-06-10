Tang Capital Management LLC Sells 1,002,659 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tang Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002,659 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 205.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 137.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,777. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.95. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TCR2 Therapeutics

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Mpm Asset Management Llc sold 70,170 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $131,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,001 shares in the company, valued at $571,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mpm Asset Management Llc sold 70,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $131,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 18,513 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $34,249.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,944,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 305,366 shares of company stock valued at $577,108. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

