Tang Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059,131 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned 9.89% of Pyxis Oncology worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYXS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 545,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,234. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYXS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

