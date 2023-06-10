Tang Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

AMLX traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $25.51. 714,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,425. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $296,921.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,250,762 shares in the company, valued at $236,012,303.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,972,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $296,921.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,250,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,012,303.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,467 shares of company stock valued at $17,324,496 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.