Tang Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Tang Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 427,707 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALDX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

