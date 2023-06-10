Tang Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,000. Vaxcyte makes up approximately 2.1% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,817,000 after purchasing an additional 220,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,615,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,458,000 after buying an additional 986,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 323,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

