Tang Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,300 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Enanta Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.4% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,655,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock worth $2,343,321. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ENTA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 143,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $76.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Articles

