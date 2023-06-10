Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. 368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Taisei Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

About Taisei

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

