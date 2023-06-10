T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $11,140,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

