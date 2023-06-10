Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading Down 0%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $38.37. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

