Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBXGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Synlogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 5,952.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.60%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $84,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

