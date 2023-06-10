Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Synlogic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.
Institutional Trading of Synlogic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $84,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synlogic (SYBX)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.