Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Synlogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 5,952.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.60%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $84,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

