SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.94

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.94 and traded as low as C$9.16. SunOpta shares last traded at C$9.22, with a volume of 40,007 shares.

SunOpta Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

