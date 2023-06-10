Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385,561 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $702,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,595. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

