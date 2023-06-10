Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 2,706 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,706 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $52,983.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,458.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNCY opened at $19.50 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $42,204,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

