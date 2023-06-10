SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 3,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

SUIC Worldwide Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

SUIC Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.

