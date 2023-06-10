Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.73

Substratum (SUB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $171,793.58 and $15.73 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 50% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020038 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00019135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,790.26 or 1.00027316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00028262 USD and is down -52.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

